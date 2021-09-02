Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 462.0 days.

OTCMKTS SDXOF opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

