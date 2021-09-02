Solana 1-Day Volume Tops $3.21 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $34.11 billion and approximately $3.21 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $117.34 or 0.00234052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00136621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00820789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 503,066,516 coins and its circulating supply is 290,716,404 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.