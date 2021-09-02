Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

