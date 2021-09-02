Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

FCOR stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.