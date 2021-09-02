Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 21,367 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

