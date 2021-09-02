Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.