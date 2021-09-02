SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 158,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

