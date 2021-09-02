SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

