SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1,443.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,792 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after buying an additional 520,448 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

