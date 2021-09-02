SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $506.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,518. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

