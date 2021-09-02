Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

