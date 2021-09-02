Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.