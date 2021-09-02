Splinterlands Trading Up 14.8% This Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00156780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.47 or 0.07691616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,284.55 or 0.99955336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00796679 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.