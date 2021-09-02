Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

SPWH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 4,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.80% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

