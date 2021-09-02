Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,159. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

