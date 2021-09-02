SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Gap Down to $80.83

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.83, but opened at $77.47. SPX FLOW shares last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 3,733 shares changing hands.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 66.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

