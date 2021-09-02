Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Squarespace alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SQSP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.