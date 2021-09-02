Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STAF stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,965,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

