Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STAF stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.