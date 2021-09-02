Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NYSE STN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stantec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Stantec worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

