Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $883,564.46

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $883,564.46 and $616,405.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00125219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00808154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

