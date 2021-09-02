Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CFO Sells $2,690,020.53 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

