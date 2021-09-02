Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

