Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.32 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and $17.22 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.29 or 0.00017078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002080 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008982 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,718,706 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.