Stelco (TSE:STLC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

STLC stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.73. 31,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$9.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

