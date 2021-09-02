Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 48.2% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.66 million and $12.20 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00157093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.63 or 0.07540922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,179.14 or 1.00141252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00814503 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

