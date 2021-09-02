stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

