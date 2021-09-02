SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $530.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 527 ($6.89), with a volume of 6950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 491.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 427.48. The company has a market capitalization of £720.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

