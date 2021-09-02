Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.8 days.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

STLFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.