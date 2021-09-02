Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of 283% compared to the typical volume of 1,018 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 13,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,681. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

