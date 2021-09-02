Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 700 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 872% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of CLOU opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,459 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,519,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter.

