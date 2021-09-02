StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 2,785 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

