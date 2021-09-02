StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.58. 47,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

