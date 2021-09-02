StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,285. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

