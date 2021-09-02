StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 320.4% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,946. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

