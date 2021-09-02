StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $571.74. 11,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $563.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

