STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,968. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

