STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.56 million and the highest is $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $28.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

