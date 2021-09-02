Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Strategic Education by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

