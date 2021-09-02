Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 178,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,672. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

