S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Down 38.5%

S&U plc (LON:47IE) shares fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). 10,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a current ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 52.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.

About S&U (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

