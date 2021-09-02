Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOHVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

SOHVY stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.