Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,991 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.3% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 136,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 422.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.12. 27,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,344. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.