Summit Financial LLC Invests $283,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

