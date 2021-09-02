Summit Financial LLC Invests $362,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 167,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 604,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 40,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,592. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

