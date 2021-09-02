Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.00. 31,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $329.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

