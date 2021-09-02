Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,847 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.36. 7,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

