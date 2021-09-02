Summit Financial LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.47. 129,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,125,784 shares of company stock worth $3,510,419,340. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.