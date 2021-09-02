Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 845,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $708.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. Analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.