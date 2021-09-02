Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.88

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.