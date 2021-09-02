Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.88

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STG. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.