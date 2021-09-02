Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.